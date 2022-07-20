Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.79, but opened at $40.65. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $42.11, with a volume of 62,823 shares trading hands.
CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.47.
Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment
In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
