Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.79, but opened at $40.65. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $42.11, with a volume of 62,823 shares trading hands.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

