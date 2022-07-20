Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 141.44 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $59.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cal-Maine Foods

Several research firms have commented on CALM. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

