Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.33, but opened at $53.96. Cal-Maine Foods shares last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 4,315 shares traded.
The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.44 and a beta of -0.12.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
