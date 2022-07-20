Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.33, but opened at $53.96. Cal-Maine Foods shares last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 4,315 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.44 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.