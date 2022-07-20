Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Down 29.2% in June

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

