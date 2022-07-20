Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

CATC stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,921. The firm has a market cap of $581 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CATC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

