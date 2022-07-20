Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,372,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 256.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,273,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

CPT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.10. 17,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,829. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $125.17 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

