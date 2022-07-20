Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €30.72 ($31.03) and last traded at €30.30 ($30.61). Approximately 87,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.78 ($30.08).

COK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($62.63) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($65.66) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €52.00 ($52.53) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.73.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

