Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Synthetic Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

