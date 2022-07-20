Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Synthetic Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 25th.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synthetic Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

