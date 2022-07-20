Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPLP. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 77,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,908. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $277.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

