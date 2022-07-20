Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPLP. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
Capital Product Partners Stock Performance
Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 77,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,908. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $277.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
Featured Articles
