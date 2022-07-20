Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $12.40 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.5% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,419. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

