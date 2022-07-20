Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $92,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. 28,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,736. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 126.76%. The company had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSEC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.