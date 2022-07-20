Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Ecolab accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,651. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

