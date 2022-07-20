Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 243,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.