Cardstack Reaches Market Cap of $5.00 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CARD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $126,060.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardstack alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.72 or 1.00019900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.