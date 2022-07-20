Cardstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CARD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Cardstack has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $126,060.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

