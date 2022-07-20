CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.94. 4,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 743,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several research firms have commented on CMAX. Cowen cut their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $136.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in CareMax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after buying an additional 164,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after buying an additional 1,732,736 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP increased its holdings in CareMax by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 904,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

