Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 77,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,626,730 shares.The stock last traded at $9.27 and had previously closed at $9.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.00) to GBX 1,537 ($18.37) in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,336,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 739,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 283,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 112.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
See Also
