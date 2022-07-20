Carry (CRE) Market Cap Hits $41.27 Million

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $41.27 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00066451 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00012893 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

