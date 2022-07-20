Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $109.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 33.3% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22. Carvana has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

