Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $109.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana Trading Up 2.7 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carvana by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22. Carvana has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

