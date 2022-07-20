C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Acquires £9,600 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,476.39).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 67 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £121.94 ($145.77).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 62 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £122.76 ($146.75).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Patrick McMahon bought 55 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £120.45 ($143.99).

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 192.90 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £757.88 million and a PE ratio of 2,413.75. C&C Group plc has a one year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 269.60 ($3.22). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 205.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.59) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.44) target price on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

