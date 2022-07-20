CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth about $23,681,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 291.8% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 790,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 373,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $186.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

