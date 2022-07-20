Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

Celanese Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.46. 20,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,538. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after purchasing an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 525,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

