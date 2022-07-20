Celo Market Capitalization Achieves $434.32 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $434.32 million and approximately $29.58 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00561440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.