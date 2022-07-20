Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CLSN stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsion will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

