Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,580,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 26,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,237,000 after purchasing an additional 904,854 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634,770 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,973,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,103,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 2.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

