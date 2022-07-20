Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 16,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

NYSE:EBR opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.