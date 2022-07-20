Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.1 %

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,966. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $57.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

