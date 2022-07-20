Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 2.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.08. 2,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,341,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CENX. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
