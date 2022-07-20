Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 2.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.08. 2,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,341,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CENX. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

