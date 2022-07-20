C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

CFFI opened at $44.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $155.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.48. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at C&F Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

