CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Shares Down 20.3%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) shares fell 20.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

CGE Energy Stock Down 20.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

About CGE Energy

(Get Rating)

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.