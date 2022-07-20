CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Up 28.4%

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) shot up 28.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.22. 95,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 314,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

CGX Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.45 million and a P/E ratio of -21.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.0395789 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

