Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

CTHR opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

