Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,839,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,654,000 after acquiring an additional 173,073 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,482,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,468,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 201,233 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 852,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 596,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.