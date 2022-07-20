Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

