Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.15% and a negative net margin of 26,592.46%.

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 228,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $248,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,903.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,000 shares of company stock worth $288,060. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 159,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 210,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,175 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

