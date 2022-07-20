Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $0.75 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $108.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
