Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from CHF 11,500 to CHF 9,500 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,500.00.

OTCMKTS LDSVF remained flat at $9,871.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9,568.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10,781.27. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $9,150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

