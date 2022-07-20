Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:CHP.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.92. 151,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.75. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$13.28 and a one year high of C$15.91. The company has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.