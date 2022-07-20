Choreo LLC Buys 125 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.05.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $736.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $763.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $707.85 and its 200 day moving average is $861.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.