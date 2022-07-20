Choreo LLC Buys 1,367 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,987,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 80,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 192,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 46,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $233.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.