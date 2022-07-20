Choreo LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 28.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.9% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $1,581,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Cowen reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

