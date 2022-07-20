Choreo LLC Invests $890,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after purchasing an additional 200,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after buying an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after buying an additional 296,420 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.