Choreo LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after buying an additional 386,396 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,366,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94.

