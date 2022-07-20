Choreo LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $355.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.