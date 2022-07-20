Choreo LLC Sells 433 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

VO stock opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

