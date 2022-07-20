Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after purchasing an additional 223,965 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.