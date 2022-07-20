Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after purchasing an additional 223,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.