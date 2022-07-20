Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 45,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

CVII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 283,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,491. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 1,188,484 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 448,066 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter worth about $3,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

