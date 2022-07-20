Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.75. Cielo shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 24,485 shares changing hands.

Cielo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $528.51 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.75%.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

Cielo Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

