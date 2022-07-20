Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. Ciena has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,299,343 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.